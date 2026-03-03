Sacred offerings and rituals to mark Attukal Pongala today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devotion and offerings will flow over the clay pots on Tuesday at the capital city, where sacrality will take over challenges posed by the scorching sun. With the participation of lakhs of women, the annual ritual at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple — Attukal Pongala — will be held here.

Temple authorities said that at least 40 lakh women will take part in the temple event, which is often called ‘Women’s Sabarimala. Traffic regulations, which began from Monday afternoon, will continue in the city till 8 pm on Tuesday.

At 9.15 am, melsanthi Brahmasree Aneesh Namboothiri will light the pongala hearth inside the temple, following which the hearths of devotees will be lit by 9.45 am, initiating the massive pongala. By 2.15 pm, over 350 priests designated from the temple will sprinkle the sacred water on the offerings of all devotees.

With the lunar eclipse also falling on Tuesday, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be closed by 3.10 pm after the pongala proceedings wrap up, and will be opened only by 7 pm. Rituals have also been streamlined on Pongala day due to this, temple officials informed. The festival this year comes with stricter regulations on food distribution.