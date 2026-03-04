Amid scorching heat, lakhs of women offer Attukal Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consecrated offerings boiled and flowed over the earthen pots, while devotees immersed in their own prayers to Attukal Amma, across the roads of the capital city on Tuesday. The scorching sun, smoke from the hearths, dust carried by the wind — none of them mattered before the lakhs of women who came from across the state and even crossed international boundaries, and lined up along the roads of Thiruvananthapuram city to offer Attukal Pongala, the annual ritual at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple. Temple officials stated that the event proceeded in a hassle-free and complaint-free manner.

The rituals at the temple began at 9.15 am with Melsanthi Brahmasree Aneesh Namboothiri lighting the pongala hearth inside the temple. At 9.45 am, he transferred the sacred flame from the sanctum sanctorum to the ‘pandara aduppu’ (master hearth) in the presence of temple tantri Parameswaran Bhattathirippad.

From here, the flame was passed on to women across the city. Over 350 designated priests from the temple sprinkled the sacred water on the offerings of all participants at 2.15 pm. The rituals came to an end with the ceremonial sanctification of the hearths by 2.30 pm. While the temple was closed by 3.10 pm due to a lunar eclipse on Tuesday, the sanctum sanctorum reopened by 7 pm.