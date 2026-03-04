Attendees from Amboori belt sit back and enjoy music on way back home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the pongala aspirants of Amboori belt — located on the other side of the Karippayar in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram — it was a special occasion this time, thanks to the recently inaugurated 53-m-long Kumbichal Kadavu bridge connecting the mainland to the tribal settlements or ‘ooru’ of the area. The bridge, built with a Rs 24 crore and Rs 71 lakh KIIFB fund, is said to be the longest-ever built across a river in Kerala.

“We had to take the ferry to cross over even to buy our daily supplies. Children faced the brunt most, as even those as young as six years had to be put in a hostel to avoid the travel. Now, with the bridge, travel has become easy,” says Seethalakshmi V, an ASHA worker from Kunnathumala.

Pongala goers also had to face hardships while on transit to the temple premises before the bridge came into existence, says Jijimol, a resident of Thodumala. “I have been offering pongala ever since I was a kid. In our settlements, this is a legacy festival, with our grandmothers and even her seniors participating braving all sorts of difficulties,” she says.

The pongala then meant travel for over two days carrying the paraphernalia, and then crossing the river on a ferry to reach mainland Amboori. From there, the devotees had to walk another kilometre before they could get some transport to Thiruvananthapuram city. The same process would repeat on their return.