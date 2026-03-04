Kerala woman who set herself on fire over husband’s illness dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 65-year-old woman, who set herself on fire reportedly after being distressed over her husband’s prolonged illness, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased is Nalinakumari, a resident of Arun Cottage at Thirumangalam along the Neyyattinkara-Poovar road. She had suffered severe burn injuries after setting herself on fire behind her house around 10.30 am on Monday.

After asking her grandson to play in the front yard, Nalinakumari went to the backside of the house where firewood and coconut husks had been stacked. She climbed onto the pile, poured kerosene over herself and set herself ablaze.