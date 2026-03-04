Palayam Mosque extends warm hospitality to devotees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demonstrating a spirit of communal harmony, the Palayam Juma Masjid on Tuesday made elaborate arrangements to welcome devotees participating in the annual Attukal Pongala festival in the capital.

Three makeshift pandals were set up within the mosque premises to provide much-needed rest facilities, ensuring comfort for women arriving from various places to take part in the ritual.

With Attukal Pongala coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the masjid arranged fans, drinking water, chairs, and designated spaces for devotees to lie down and relax after offering pongala.

In a gesture of solidarity, several devotees also participated in the iftar (fast-breaking) gatherings held at the mosque on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.