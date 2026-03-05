‘Only a BJP-led government in Kerala can fast-track proposed high-speed rail’: Metroman E Sreedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With elections approaching, Metroman E Sreedharan reiterated that only a BJP-led government in Kerala could fast-track his proposed high-speed rail project, promising approval within three months. Despite scepticism over the challenges of land acquisition for the greenfield corridor, he asserted that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would complete the detailed project report (DPR) by May.

“I have already worked on this route twice. So we are confident of preparing the project report on time. The additional time is for the additional routes,” Sreedharan told TNIE. He expressed hope that the Ministry of Railways would take the project seriously once the DPR is ready. He was speaking at an event organised by the Institution of Engineers (India) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Sreedharan estimated that fares on the proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur corridor would be at least 30% lower than those on the Vande Bharat Express. “The high-speed train will cost only `440 from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam compared to `660 in Vande Bharat,” he said. He argued that the project would be economically viable through the use of solar energy and minimal land acquisition.

He also claimed it could halve road accident deaths, saving 5-6 lives daily. However, he stressed that the state government holds the key to moving the project forward, adding that he believes only the BJP can play that role effectively.

Sreedharan envisions completing the Rs 54,000 crore project within five years. His proposal for a Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur high-speed corridor comes as the state government has been pursuing its own plan — the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), a 583 km high-speed rail line stretching from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.