PTA at SMV school in T'Puram to be dissolved over Illegal parking fee collection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School is set to be dissolved after it was found to have collected exorbitant parking fees from drivers who arrived with devotees for the Attukal Pongala festival on Tuesday.

Education Minister V Sivankutty has directed the Deputy Director of Education to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report. The action follows widespread outrage over the alleged unauthorised fee collection within the school premises under the city corporation.

According to officials, the PTA authorities charged up to `1,000 for parking vehicles for a few hours. PTA president and executive committee member were arrested by Thampanoor police in connection with the incident on Tuesday. It is alleged that they printed receipts and collected fees without the knowledge of the school principal and approval from the education department or the city corporation. Mayor V V Rajesh has written to the education minister seeking the suspension of the PTA.

The alleged malpractice came to light following widespread complaints received by the Mayor’s office relating to unauthorised parking fee collection during pongala. In a major development, the corporation has cancelled the contract of a parking contractor at Gandhi Park after receiving complaints that Rs 250 was being charged per vehicle from the eve of the Pongala festival.

As per the agreement, only Rs 10 for small cars and Rs 12 for larger vehicles could be collected. For two-wheelers, only `5 was permitted for three hours, but `10 was allegedly charged.

The corporation has decided to introduce temporary arrangements until a new contract is awarded and also has decided to take up the matter with the commissioner to ensure that the contractor does not re-enter Gandhi Park.