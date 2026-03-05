Tributes: Statue of J C Daniel unveiled at Chithranjali studio

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an ode to Kerala’s film history, a bronze statue of J C Daniel — considered the father of Malayalam Cinema — was unveiled at the Chitranjali studio in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the statue in the presence of Daniel’s son C J Harris Daniel and his wife Susheela Rani Daniel.

The minister also inaugurated the office building and a medium-sized air conditioning shooting floor at the studio in the ceremony. Calling this an emotional moment, Saji said that the focus should now shift to bringing not just Malayalam films, but Asian films to the studio, which is operated by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC). “We never gave due consideration to J C Daniel, the person who laid the foundation of Malayalam cinema. But this statue is a befitting act to rectify that,” the minister said.

Recalling the efforts of film director and former KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun towards the development of the studio, Cherian said that over `67 crore was spent for the completion of the first phase development works of the same.

The minister also honoured Harris Daniel and sculptor Kunnuvila M Murali during the event. An AI-based video documentary on the life of J C Daniel, prepared by the KSFDC, was also screened at the event. Presiding over the event, KSFDC chairman K Madhu said that these remarkable developments were initiated in the golden jubilee year of the corporation.

The event was also attended by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat president V Priyadarshini, Cultural Affairs Department director Divya S Iyer, among others.