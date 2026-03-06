Congress banks on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘welfare guarantees’ to win voters over

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having waited in the Opposition for a decade, the Congress in Kerala is eagerly awaiting the arrival of senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday to kick-start its assembly election campaign in the state, by announcing the party’s proposed ‘welfare guarantees’.

Rahul will be in Thiruvananthapuram for the culmination of the Puthuyuga Yatra led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. There, he is likely to announce the proposed schemes, which would form the core of the party’s election manifesto.

Through the move, the Congress aims to counter the welfare schemes implemented and announced by the LDF government. Party leaders admitted that though the UDF has been criticising the government, it has so far lacked a set of clear welfare guarantees that would directly appeal to voters.