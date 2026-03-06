Uproar in council over PM housing scheme; plan document gets nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new housing scheme — Pradhan Mantri Bhavan Yojana — announced by the NDA-led council at the corporation triggered heated discussion in the council meeting held on Thursday that approved the final plan document for the next financial year.

The issue stems from a meeting organised by the corporation earlier in the day with 1,573 beneficiaries at Putharikandam who had received land in 2023 but were unable to construct houses.

The civic body has earmarked Rs 20 crore in the budget for the housing scheme – which offers funds for the construction of houses for 2,000 beneficiaries.

LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak alleged that the BJP was attempting to politicise the scheme and questioned the source of additional funds beyond the amount allocated in the budget. He also asked whether beneficiaries of the LIFE Mission scheme had purchased land using funds provided by the prime minister, alleging that the corporation was proceeding with the project without any discussion with the LSGD.