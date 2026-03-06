Uproar in council over PM housing scheme; plan document gets nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new housing scheme — Pradhan Mantri Bhavan Yojana — announced by the NDA-led council at the corporation triggered heated discussion in the council meeting held on Thursday that approved the final plan document for the next financial year.
The issue stems from a meeting organised by the corporation earlier in the day with 1,573 beneficiaries at Putharikandam who had received land in 2023 but were unable to construct houses.
The civic body has earmarked Rs 20 crore in the budget for the housing scheme – which offers funds for the construction of houses for 2,000 beneficiaries.
LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak alleged that the BJP was attempting to politicise the scheme and questioned the source of additional funds beyond the amount allocated in the budget. He also asked whether beneficiaries of the LIFE Mission scheme had purchased land using funds provided by the prime minister, alleging that the corporation was proceeding with the project without any discussion with the LSGD.
CPI councillor Rakhi Ravikumar demanded that the corporation disclose the detailed project framework. Meanwhile, opposition members complained that they had not been informed about the beneficiary meeting held.
Responding to the allegation, BJP councillor V G Girikumar said details of the meeting had been shared in the councillors’ WhatsApp group.
The council also decided to constitute a special committee comprising councillors to examine amendments related to conservation zones in the city’s master plan that were introduced during the previous administration.
UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan alleged irregularities in the allocation of funds to wards in the plan document and demanded that wards with more than 10,000 population be allotted more funds.
