Cloth left inside abdomen during surgery in Kazhakkoottam: Woman alleges negligence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Menamkulam resident lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the CSI Mission Hospital in Kazhakkoottam, alleging medical negligence.

According to the complainant, Sheeba Pramod, a piece of cloth had been left inside her abdomen during an appendicitis surgery conducted in December last year. Doctors diagnosed appendicitis and performed surgery.

However, when she continued to suffer abdominal pain for nearly three months, and also with the wound not healing, she later sought treatment at another hospital.

A scan revealed that a cloth fragment had been stitched inside her abdomen. A second surgery was required to remove it. The hospital authorities did not respond to repeated calls on the issue.