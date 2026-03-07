CPM may allot Thiruvananthapuram Central seat to KC(M)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has intensified its move to allot the Thiruvananthapuram central assembly constituency held by Democratic Kerala Congress to KC (M) amid the case against Antony Raju, who represented the constituency, for allegedly tampering with evidence in a court case.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan revealed this at the party district committee meeting held on Friday. He said that a final decision would be taken after the court verdict on Raju’s appeal.

The former minister was disqualified from the post of MLA after the lower court convicted him. Govindan also told the meeting that in Kovalam assembly constituency where Janata Dal has been contesting for years, an LDF independent will contest this time. This decision was taken after the socialist parties in the LDF claimed the seat.

Meanwhile, the CPM district committee saw severe criticism from members against district secretary V Joy after he was granted a ticket to contest the elections. Leaders said that Joy was given a ticket in the Lok Sabha election and now in the assembly election also.