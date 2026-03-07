CPM may allot Thiruvananthapuram Central seat to KC(M)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has intensified its move to allot the Thiruvananthapuram central assembly constituency held by Democratic Kerala Congress to KC (M) amid the case against Antony Raju, who represented the constituency, for allegedly tampering with evidence in a court case.
CPM state secretary M V Govindan revealed this at the party district committee meeting held on Friday. He said that a final decision would be taken after the court verdict on Raju’s appeal.
The former minister was disqualified from the post of MLA after the lower court convicted him. Govindan also told the meeting that in Kovalam assembly constituency where Janata Dal has been contesting for years, an LDF independent will contest this time. This decision was taken after the socialist parties in the LDF claimed the seat.
Meanwhile, the CPM district committee saw severe criticism from members against district secretary V Joy after he was granted a ticket to contest the elections. Leaders said that Joy was given a ticket in the Lok Sabha election and now in the assembly election also.
Though he stepped down from the post of district secretary to face the LS election, he was reinstated after he lost the elections. “This time also he has stepped down temporarily. He will be the secretary whether he wins the election or is defeated,” a member said.
“This tendency is not good for the organisation. A party like CPM cannot move forward depending on any individual person. That will lead the party to destruction,” said CPM leade Karamana Hari. He also criticised the leadership for not having a Muslim candidate from the district in the candidate list.
“If we choose not to have Muslims in the candidate list, the community will desert the party,” he said. He demanded that A A Rahim, the acting district secretary, must continue to work as a full time secretary as he comes from Muslim community. However, M V Govindan rejected the idea saying that the CPM never takes decisions on the basis of caste and religion.