‘Dhairyamayi Munnottu’ helpline launched to help students cope with exam stress in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With exam comes stress. Students face immense pressure as they adapt to the stressful routine of late-night studying and deadlines during board examinations. Often, they are not given the right kind of guidance to overcome the anxieties related to academic pressure.

Many hesitate to confess to their guardians or parents, with their cries for mental health support often misinterpreted as a lack of discipline or as mere ‘teenage woes’.

In Kerala, a 24/7 mental health helpline, ‘Dhairyamayi Munnottu’, has been launched to provide free support to students during this exam season.

Any child facing anxiety or distress can speak with a team of professional psychologists and consultants free of cost.

The programme is a collaborative partnership between Change Life Australia, a registered NDIS (National Disability and Insurance Scheme) and MindCool, a mental health clinic based in Kochi, respectively.

The programme provides a 24/7 free telephonic helpline service, which would be answered by mental health experts.

“As March and April prove to be the most challenging for students, our services will remain active and available for all irrespective of age,” says Bini Thomas, academic director of Vedhik Group of Educational Institutions and COO of MindCool.

“As Teen-Suicide rates arrive at their peak during exam seasons, children are at their most vulnerable. While family and friends may offer support, they cannot provide specialised intervention,” says Mariam James, director of MindCool.

There is no registration required. Students can pick up the phone and connect anonymously to a professional consultant.

Helpline number: +91 9995995277