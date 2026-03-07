Scuffle at Mall of Travancore: Case against civil police officer to be dropped

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A case registered against civil police officer (CPO) of the AR camp Midhun Roy in connection with a scuffle involving SFI activists at the Mall of Travancore will be dropped after police concluded that he had acted in self-defence, according to a top source.

This comes amid allegations that the SFI activists involved in the incident had not initially been booked due to alleged political pressure, while the police officer faced charges.

The Vanchiyoor police had earlier booked Midhun Roy under non-bailable sections following the altercation that occurred at the mall on February 14 around 3pm. However, after reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident, police reportedly found that the officer’s actions were defensive in nature.

The final report recommending the withdrawal of charges against Midhun is expected to be submitted before the court soon, the source said. The incident had drawn attention as it involved a confrontation between a police officer and DYFI workers.