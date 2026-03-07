Scuffle at Mall of Travancore: Case against civil police officer to be dropped

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A case registered against civil police officer (CPO) of the AR camp Midhun Roy in connection with a scuffle involving SFI activists at the Mall of Travancore will be dropped after police concluded that he had acted in self-defence, according to a top source.
This comes amid allegations that the SFI activists involved in the incident had not initially been booked due to alleged political pressure, while the police officer faced charges.
The Vanchiyoor police had earlier booked Midhun Roy under non-bailable sections following the altercation that occurred at the mall on February 14 around 3pm. However, after reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident, police reportedly found that the officer’s actions were defensive in nature.
The final report recommending the withdrawal of charges against Midhun is expected to be submitted before the court soon, the source said. The incident had drawn attention as it involved a confrontation between a police officer and DYFI workers.
Midhun had reportedly reached the mall along with his sister when a group of activists confronted him, allegedly leading to the scuffle. Based on Midhun’s complaint, the Vanchiyoor police registered a case against four persons, including Revanth and Sajith, who are said to be associated with the DYFI. Police said two of the accused were arrested soon after the incident, while two others secured bail from the court.
Officials added that the chargesheet against the SFI workers has already been prepared and will be submitted before the court shortly.
The confrontation at the mall is believed to have come from tensions linked to an earlier incident during the New Year celebrations at Shankhumukham beach, where Midhun was accused of assaulting a DYFI worker. Following the mall incident, the DYFI also lodged a complaint alleging that Midhun had assaulted them.
Acting on that complaint, the police registered a case against Midhun and his sister, invoking non-bailable charges including wrongful restraint, use of abusive language, assault and attacking with a weapon.
Report soon to be submitted in court
