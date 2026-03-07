Student ends life over suspected exam stress in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Plus Two student allegedly died by suicide following exam-related stress at Vembayam near here on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Kavyanjali, a student of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Kanyakulangara. Vattappara police have registered a case.

According to police, the incident happened early Friday morning between 5 am and 5.50 am. The girl was found hanging from the window of her house. She had been preparing for her Physics examination scheduled for the forenoon session on the first day of the Plus Two exams.

She is one of the twin daughters. She is survived by parents Biju and Priya. Further proceedings are under way.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)