Thiruvananthapuram Corporation transfers 10 health inspectors over Attukal Pongala waste row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing controversy over post Attukal Pongala waste management, the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation transferred 10 health inspectors on Saturday.

The development comes a day after General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty ordered a probe into the delay in the post-Pongala clean-up operations. The Revenue Divisional Officer has been tasked with conducting the inquiry and submitting a report.

The clean-up drive after the festival has come under intense scrutiny, with complaints emerging about Pongala waste being dumped in several parts of the capital city. The opposition has alleged that inadequate planning by the civic body led to the accumulation of waste in multiple locations.

The issue has also triggered a political spat between the CPM and the BJP-led council in the corporation, with both sides trading allegations over responsibility for the lapses.

However, Mayor V V Rajesh said the transfer of the health inspectors was part of a routine administrative exercise and had no connection with the controversy surrounding Pongala waste management.