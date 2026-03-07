Waste management after Attukal Pongala kicks up row in T'Puram; no effective plan, claims Oppn

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy surrounding waste management after the Attukal Pongala has intensified in the capital, with complaints of waste accumulation and dumping emerging from several parts of the city.
While the corporation claims that large-scale cleaning operations were undertaken, opposition parties allege that the civic body failed to put in place an effective plan to handle the massive quantity of waste generated during the festival.
The mayor said that more than 800 tonnes of waste had been removed from various parts of the city after the pongala festival - nearly four times higher than the quantity generated in previous years.
Former mayor, and MLA V K Prasanth said that lack of enforcement of green protocol and flaws in planning have led to improper waste management during pongala. During the previous years, the pongala generated around 200 tonnes of waste.
“We have dealt with many bigger pongala than this years’ during my tenure as the mayor. In 2018 or 2019, we managed to bring down the waste generation and restrict pongala waste to around 60 tonnes by proper enforcement of green protocol.
This year there was no green protocol. Also 800 tonnes is an unbelievable figure and shows how the corporation has failed to organise the festival. Hopefully next year they will fix these gaps,” said V K Prasanth.
On Friday, Minister V Sivankutty came down heavily on the BJP-ruled corporation and ordered a probe into post-pongala clean- up delays.
The minister has directed the Revenue Divisional Officer of Thiruvananthapuram to conduct an on-ground inspection and submit an urgent report on whether there were any lapses in the clean-up operations.
Highlighting that the responsibility for sanitation rests with the corporation, the minister said that strict action would be taken if any shortcomings were found. According to official sources, the participation was 30 percent more compared to the previous year.
The sudden surge in waste generation has drawn flak from the opposition. Councillor and former mayor K Sreekumar said that the figures are being blown up for political gains.
“Plastic was widely used during the pongala and if we check the pongala waste at dumpsites you can see huge quantities of plastic waste. The mayor, instead of boasting of huge quantities of waste handled, should be reducing its generation,” said K Sreekumar.
Mayor hits out at Minister V Sivankutty, A A Rahim
Amid the continuing controversy over waste management after the recent Attukal Pongala, Mayor V V Rajesh launched a sharp attack on Education Minister V Sivankutty and CPM leader A A Rahim, accusing them of attempting to politicise the festival.
Addressing the media, the BJP leader said the pongala festival was conducted peacefully and successfully with the cooperation of the Attukal Temple Trust, government departments, police and various social organisations.
He said lakhs of devotees who participated in the ritual returned satisfied and that the corporation carried out cleaning operations at a record speed. He alleged certain political groups and social media networks try to tarnish the success of the festival because the corporation administration is led by the NDA.
“Some leaders who are uncomfortable with the appreciation received by the corporation are trying to create unnecessary controversies,” he said. “The minister had initially praised the corporation’s
cleaning efforts but later demanded an inquiry. He himself had said the morning after pongala the city had been cleaned properly. Why did he change his stand later?” he asked, adding those who lost power in corporation were unable to accept the electoral verdict.