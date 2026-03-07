Waste management after Attukal Pongala kicks up row in T'Puram; no effective plan, claims Oppn

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy surrounding waste management after the Attukal Pongala has intensified in the capital, with complaints of waste accumulation and dumping emerging from several parts of the city.

While the corporation claims that large-scale cleaning operations were undertaken, opposition parties allege that the civic body failed to put in place an effective plan to handle the massive quantity of waste generated during the festival.

The mayor said that more than 800 tonnes of waste had been removed from various parts of the city after the pongala festival - nearly four times higher than the quantity generated in previous years.

Former mayor, and MLA V K Prasanth said that lack of enforcement of green protocol and flaws in planning have led to improper waste management during pongala. During the previous years, the pongala generated around 200 tonnes of waste.

“We have dealt with many bigger pongala than this years’ during my tenure as the mayor. In 2018 or 2019, we managed to bring down the waste generation and restrict pongala waste to around 60 tonnes by proper enforcement of green protocol.