BJP intensifies campaign in Nemom, releases 'chargesheet' against minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up its campaign in Nemom assembly segment, the BJP conducted a huge protest meet in front of the office of sitting MLA and minister V Sivankutty alleging that he has been a failure as an elected representative of the constituency.

The protest meet was inaugurated by BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar who is tipped to be the candidate from Nemom. Chandrasekhar alleged that it was “all promises and no development” in Nemom for the past five years.

Citing numerous examples, Chandrasekhar said the government ayurveda hospital in the constituency could not be made fully functional during Sivankutty’s tenure.

“The MLA turned a blind eye to the plight of those who lost their homes owing to sea erosion. The work on the registration complex in Nemom which began in 2018 is still hanging fire,” he said. Chandrasekhar alleged that Sivankutty was trying to inaugurate the incomplete complex with an eye on the upcoming assembly election.

The BJP leader said no work to improve basic infrastructure facilities of the Thiruvallam temple has been carried out during the five years of LDF rule. The much-talked about Attukal township project is still lying on paper. “These are some of the examples of stalled development in the constituency,” he said.

As part of the protest, a “chargesheet” against Sivankutty that was prepared by BJP workers at the booth level was released on the occasion. The chargesheet listing out the lack of development in the constituency was prepared after obtaining the signatures of local people.