Five booked over woman's moral policing complaint in Nedumangad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangad police have registered a case against five people, including a 70-year-old man, based on a woman’s complaint accusing them of moral policing at Mullassery near Nedumangad on Friday night. The woman, too, has been booked for attacking the septuagenarian, identified as Ramachandran Nair.

In her complaint, the woman alleged she and her husband were attacked while returning from Nedumangad around 9.45pm. She alleged a group of men mobbed her and tore her clothes. They wanted to know whom she was travelling with and tried to potray her as a ganja peddler, she alleged.

However, the residents accused her of attacking Ramachandran, who was standing in front of his house, after she and her husband started a fight by the roadside. They said when Ramachandran tried to intervene, the woman slapped him. Later, she hit him with her helmet and created a ruckus by blocking the road. The residents also released a video to substantiate their claims.

The police said they booked Ramachandran and others for outraging the modesty of the woman, while she was booked for attacking Ramachandran.