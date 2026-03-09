IISER conference launches Women in Chemistry Council

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram, in partnership with the Royal Society of Chemistry, hosted a two-day Women Chemists’ Conclave on the occasion of International Women’s Day under the theme ‘Women in Chemistry: Leadership, Innovation, and Impact’.
The conclave was conceptualised by R S Swathi, Head, School of Chemistry, and Swetavalli Raghavan, Head of Innovation, Strategy and Government Affairs, Royal Society of Chemistry. The event brought together women chemists from 32 academic institutions across India, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue, collaboration, and reflection on advancing the role of women in the chemical sciences.
The conclave aimed to move beyond symbolic celebration toward meaningful action in shaping and advancing the careers of women in chemistry. By bringing together leading women chemists from across the country, the meeting fostered discussions on mentorship, leadership, research opportunities, and institutional support systems that can strengthen the participation and visibility of women in the discipline.
A major outcome of the deliberations was the founding of the Women in Chemistry Council (WICC) dedicated to advancing the professional growth and leadership of women chemists. The Council will focus on mentoring, leadership development, policy engagement, innovation, and community building within the chemical sciences.
Subhasis Chaudhuri, chairperson of the board of directors of Bombay Stock Exchange and former director of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, attended the conclave as the chief guest. The event was presided over by the founding director of IISER Thiruvananthapuram, E D Jemmis, and the current director, J N Moorthy, both distinguished chemists.
The WICC resolved to champion the cause of equity and inclusivity in the chemical sciences by advocating supportive professional environments, celebrating the accomplishments of women chemists, and encouraging more young women to pursue careers in chemistry.
Women in Chemistry Council - Key Goals
Building mentoring networks to inspire and support young girls and women pursuing careers in chemistry
Recognising and celebrating the achievements and contributions of women chemists
Advocating safe, inclusive, and supportive workplace environments
Promoting policies and practices that ensure equitable opportunities in education, research, and leadership within the chemical sciences