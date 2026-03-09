IISER conference launches Women in Chemistry Council

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram, in partnership with the Royal Society of Chemistry, hosted a two-day Women Chemists’ Conclave on the occasion of International Women’s Day under the theme ‘Women in Chemistry: Leadership, Innovation, and Impact’.

The conclave was conceptualised by R S Swathi, Head, School of Chemistry, and Swetavalli Raghavan, Head of Innovation, Strategy and Government Affairs, Royal Society of Chemistry. The event brought together women chemists from 32 academic institutions across India, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue, collaboration, and reflection on advancing the role of women in the chemical sciences.

The conclave aimed to move beyond symbolic celebration toward meaningful action in shaping and advancing the careers of women in chemistry. By bringing together leading women chemists from across the country, the meeting fostered discussions on mentorship, leadership, research opportunities, and institutional support systems that can strengthen the participation and visibility of women in the discipline.