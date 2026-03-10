Failing to honour warranty, court directs footwear co., retailer to pay compensation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has asked a major footwear and apparel company, and its retailer in the city to pay Rs 5,000 compensation to a customer for failing to honour warranty. They were also asked to refund the purchase price of the defective pair of shoes.

The complainant Abdul Vahab M, of Mukkola in Nettayam, had purchased an FWR men’s shoe from the retail shop at Vellayambalam for Rs 2,997 on December 17, 2022. He was assured that the shoe was of good quality and would last more than 10 years.

A one-year warranty was also offered. However, a week after the purchase, the right side of the shoe’s stiching got damaged. When the complainant approached the retailer,the latter collected the shoe and issued a slip.

However, the retailer did not initiate a replacement even after repeated visits to the store. Abdul then approached the DCDRC. But the shoe manufacturer and the retailer did not respond to the notices sent by the commission.

“From the documents produced by the complainant, we find that the complainant has succeeded in providing his case.There is a deficiency in service by the manufacturer and retailer, and they are liable to compensate the complainant,” the commission said.