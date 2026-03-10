Residents protest dumping of pongala waste at Enchakkal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dumping of tonnes of unsegregated waste generated during the Attukal Pongala festival at a KSRTC-owned land at Enchakkal has triggered widespread protest among local residents and traders. According to residents, the waste has been dumped without segregation, raising serious environmental and public health concerns.

Large heaps of garbage are currently lying in the open at the site, causing pollution and leaving a nauseating smell across the locality. Traders and residents in the area say the stench and unhygienic conditions have made daily life difficult.

Shamnad G M S, a local resident who runs a restaurant close to the site, said the corporation dumped several loads of waste there on the pongala day, March 3.

“I was born and raised here and have been running this restaurant for the past 15 years. The smell emanating from the dumpsite is turning my customers away, and if not removed immediately, this will cause a severe ecological crisis in this region. They use the site to dispose of pongala waste but never dump unsegregated waste like this,” Shamnad said.

On Monday, local residents and political parties, irrespective of party affiliation, formed an action council to protest the corporation move. The dumped waste includes tonnes of plastic, ash, coconut husk residues, and food waste. The action council alleged that dumping unsegregated waste in a densely populated residential area violates waste management rules. The action council will stage a protest in front of the corporation office if the waste is not removed soon, Shamnad said.