T Padmanabhan wishes Chennithala ‘best in all domains’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports of friction within the party against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala received a morale-boosting gesture of support from veteran writer T Padmanabhan, who wished him ‘the best in all domains’ at a function held at Hotel Dimora here on Monday.

“With the utmost pride of being one of the senior-most Congress members of the country, I wish Ramesh Chennithala the best in all domains. May all that come in the near future,” Padmanabhan said after releasing Chennithala’s debut novel ‘Niyogam’. The senior writer released the book by handing over the first copy to acclaimed film director Blessy at the ceremony.

Speaking about Chennithala’s novel, which is set across varying landscapes like Chicago in the US and Ottappalam in Kerala, T Padmanabhan appreciated him for his writing finesse. “I have been to both these places in my life. Never had I been able to write a word about these two places, which makes me jealous of Ramesh. Anybody can write, but not everybody can make their writing worth a read,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to everyone who attended the programme, Ramesh Chennithala announced that he is planning to write a period novel as his next venture, which will span across the timeline from the rule of the Kayamkulam king to the independence struggle, which will blend the history of upper Kuttanad, Kuttanad and Onattukara.

“My novel will have the tales and reflections of the small humans, farmers, workers, and poor people who make up my native land,” the senior leader said. Notably, everyone who spoke at the event refrained from delving directly into political conversations.

Presiding over the function, senior writer George Onakkoor said that the writing style of ‘Niyogam’, of a foreign girl travelling back to her roots in India, is peculiar.