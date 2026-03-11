21-year-old dies following alleged loan app threats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing concerns over the growing menace of illegal digital lending platforms to the fore, a 21-year-old from Aryanad died after allegedly attempting suicide following threats linked to a loan app. The deceased was identified as Anand aka Sachu.

According to relatives, Anand had borrowed money through a loan app and was later subjected to harassment when he failed to repay the amount on time.

Family members alleged that the app operators threatened him and circulated morphed images to his relatives and friends. Reportedly distressed over the harassment, Anand allegedly consumed acid at his house on March 6.

He was immediately rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital where he remained under treatment for several days. Anand died on Monday morning.

His paternal uncle Anil Kumar said Anand had been repeatedly receiving threatening messages from the loan app operators. The family has since filed a complaint with the police and the cyber cell, seeking action.

Meanwhile, officials dealing with cyber crime pointed out that such cases are becoming increasingly common despite repeated warnings to the public.