21-year-old dies following alleged loan app threats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing concerns over the growing menace of illegal digital lending platforms to the fore, a 21-year-old from Aryanad died after allegedly attempting suicide following threats linked to a loan app. The deceased was identified as Anand aka Sachu.
According to relatives, Anand had borrowed money through a loan app and was later subjected to harassment when he failed to repay the amount on time.
Family members alleged that the app operators threatened him and circulated morphed images to his relatives and friends. Reportedly distressed over the harassment, Anand allegedly consumed acid at his house on March 6.
He was immediately rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital where he remained under treatment for several days. Anand died on Monday morning.
His paternal uncle Anil Kumar said Anand had been repeatedly receiving threatening messages from the loan app operators. The family has since filed a complaint with the police and the cyber cell, seeking action.
Meanwhile, officials dealing with cyber crime pointed out that such cases are becoming increasingly common despite repeated warnings to the public.
“More than 20 complaints are registered every day in Thiruvananthapuram city alone. Most victims are college students and homemakers who fall for the promise of instant loans,” said a source.
“We are collecting local intelligence and responding accordingly. Many victims do not approach police stations directly. A statewide drive under Operation Kubera is being carried out to combat illegal money lenders. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted through SHOs,” the district police chief said.
According to DCRB DySP Robert, as many as 35 complaints related to loan apps have already been registered in Thiruvananthapuram rural district since January 2026.
“Illegal loan apps attract users with quick approvals and easy money. But once the loan is taken, they begin harassment by misusing personal data and contact lists. Fear of public shame prevents many victims from reporting it,” said a cyber crime official.
Notably, Aryanad police investigating the case said the threat messages were circulated after his attempt to suicide and that all possible angles are being examined.