Corporation report sought on pongala waste dumping

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been six days since the civic body dumped tonnes of unsegregated pongala waste at a paddy field near the Attukal temple AND on KSRTC owned site at Enchakkal, in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules. However, the city corporation is yet to take any measures to remove the unsegragated waste from the site.

Responding on the issue, LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said that following complaints from the residents, the transport minister’s office has demanded a report from the city corporation on the issue. “It is the residents who are suffering because of the dumped waste. The corporation should remove the waste from the site without further delay,” said Deepak.

According to the action council, they have submitted complaints to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, transport minister, chief minister, LSGD minister and secretaries of respective departments.

However, the civic body continues to be adamant in their stand. Corporation secretary Bini K U told TNIE that the civic body dumped the waste with the consent of the government. “We did pongala waste management just like previous years. The corporation has been using this site for waste disposal for the past many years. There is no violation,” said Bini.