Minister opens SSK HQs, slams Centre for not releasing funds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criticising the fund crunch imposed over the state by the Union government, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said Kerala has a long legacy in the education sector, which will remain unchanged.

“The Centre is yet to give over 2,000 crore for Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). Even when we approached the ministry for the construction of a new headquarters for SSK, they dismissed our pleas,” the minister said while inaugurating the new office building at Killippalam on Wednesday. The headquarters, completed at a cost of `13 crore, will be fully functional from next month.

Appreciating the efforts made by SSK for ensuring education for all students even amidst the fund crunch, he said the state government held its students close even in crisis times.

“Be it in teachers’ training to Pravesanolsavam, or even in the state’s improved performance in the Union government’s National Achievement Survey for educational quality, SSK has played a crucial role ,” he said.

Launching an attack on BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also the minister’s opponent in Nemom in the upcoming elections, Sivankutty said that a walk along the constituency is enough to understand the developments here.

“Some people recently said that no development activities are seen in Nemom. They are those who don’t even know where these buildings are,” he said. He didn’t spare Congress either,

“Never forget that most of the development activities through KIIFB funds were made in the constituencies of opposition MLAs,” he added.