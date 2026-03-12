Pongala waste management triggers stormy scenes in corporation council

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Waste management during the recent Attukal Pongala festival triggered heated discussions in the corporation council meeting held on Wednesday, with LDF councillors alleging major lapses in handling and disposal of festival waste.

The council session turned stormy when the agenda related to the Health Standing Committee came up for discussion and opposition councillors raised the issue of Pongala waste management.

LDF councillors staged a stiff protest against Mayor V V Rajesh and members of the ruling front for not allowing LDF councillor Vanchiyoor Babu to speak on the issue.

Interrupting the session, the mayor maintained that Pongala waste management had been carried out successfully and that there were no lapses in the clean-up operations.

Amid heated exchanges, opposition councillors stormed into the well of the council hall. Following the disruption, the mayor announced that all agenda items except one had been passed and concluded the council session.

Subsequently, opposition councillors led by LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak, along with K Sreekumar and Rakhi Ravikumar, staged a protest inside the council hall and later laid siege to the mayor’s office.