People demanding end to LDF misrule in Kerala, says BJP leader V Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People across the state are demanding an end to 10 years of “corrupt and nepotistic” rule of the LDF, BJP national executive member and former union minister V Muraleedharan has said. He was inaugurating a protest march named ‘Janarosham’ in front of Vattiyoorkavu MLA VK Prasanth’s office here on Saturday.

Muraleedharan said the BJP’s slogan in Vattiyoorkavu and other constituencies was “Mathiyayi ee MLA” (Enough with this MLA). However, the general sentiment of the people across the state was that they are fed up with the LDF rule altogether. “This is the voice of the people. BJP is only giving it an organisational form and providing a platform for the public to amplify their voices,” he said.

Muraleedharan said the BJP owes its win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to Prasanth, who in his earlier role as mayor, indulged in rampant corruption. The BJP leader said corruption related to the Corporation’s kitchen bin project happened when Prasanth was mayor. “Successive mayors too indulged in similar corruption enabling the BJP to finally win 50 wards and assume power in the corporation,” he said.