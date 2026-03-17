CUK's permanent campus in Thiruvananthapuram to become reality

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government allocating seven acres of land at Andoorkonam in Nedumangad for the development of a permanent campus for its capital centre, the Central University of Kerala (CUK) is hopeful of significantly enhancing its academic and research activities.

TNIE had reported in February that prolonged bureaucratic apathy on the part of the state government has cast a shadow over Thiruvananthapuram’s bid to secure a permanent regional campus of the Kasaragod-headquartered university.

Vice-Chancellor Siddu P Algur said the recent cabinet decision to allot land marks an important milestone in strengthening the presence of the Central University of Kerala in the state capital. He expressed gratitude to the state government and all those who supported the initiative.

said the proposed campus is envisioned as a vibrant hub for advanced learning, interdisciplinary research, and academic collaboration, particularly in areas aligned with national and regional development priorities.

The vice-chancellor stated that the new campus will enable the university to expand its academic programmes, research centres, and outreach initiatives in Thiruvananthapuram, while fostering stronger engagement with government institutions, research organisations, and industry located in the capital region.

“As the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram is also expected to attract more international students and students from other states.

New academic programmes aligned with emerging global and national opportunities will be introduced,” the VC said.