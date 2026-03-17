Kerala assembly polls: Top BJP leaders set to try luck from Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP central leadership on Monday announced its candidates, with little surprises, in seven of the 14 constituencies in the capital district where the party expects to win more than one seat.

As speculated, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Nemom and former DGP R Sreelekha will contest from Vattiyoorkkavu, two constituencies where intense triangular fights are expected.

While former Union Minister V Muraleedharan is being fielded in Kazhakkoottam, the party’s national executive member, P K Krishnadas, will contest from Kattakkada for the fourth consecutive time. Both of them had earlier informally kick-started their election campaigns through protests against sitting MLAs in the two respective constituencies. Boosting the party further, most of these constituencies are located within Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits, where the party achieved a significant win in the local body elections.

The other candidates are P Sudheer (Attingal), Yuvraj Gokul (Nedumangad) and Gireesh Neyyar (Parassala).