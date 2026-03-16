Kerala

Kerala Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of candidates for 47 seats

Father-son duo PC George and Shon George will contest from Poonjar and Pala, respectively.
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Express News Service
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THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The BJP has released its first list of candidates for 47 seats for the upcoming assembly election in Kerala.

Prominent candidates in the list include Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Nemom), V Muraleedharan (Kazhakkoottam), K Surendran (Manjeshwar) and Sobha Surendran (Palakkad).

Notably, Union minister George Kurian will enter the fray from Kanjirapally constituency. Former CPM MLA S Rajendran, who joined the BJP, will be fielded from Devikulam.

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Father-son duo PC George and Shon George will contest from Poonjar and Pala, respectively.

While R Sreelekha will contest from Vattiyoorkavu, Padmaja Venugopal will contest from Thrissur. Notably, Army officer turned filmmaker Major Ravi will be fielded from Ottapalam.

The first list also includes PK Krishnadas (Kattakada), Anoop Antony Joseph (Thiruvalla) and BB Gopakumar (Chathannoor).

Besides Sobha, Sreelekha and Padmaja, the other women candidates in the list are: Navya Haridas (Kozhikode North), Kavitha AS (Sulthan Bathery), Raji Prasad (Kunnathur) and R Reshmi (Kottarakkara).

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