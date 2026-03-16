Kerala Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of candidates for 47 seats

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The BJP has released its first list of candidates for 47 seats for the upcoming assembly election in Kerala.

Prominent candidates in the list include Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Nemom), V Muraleedharan (Kazhakkoottam), K Surendran (Manjeshwar) and Sobha Surendran (Palakkad).

Notably, Union minister George Kurian will enter the fray from Kanjirapally constituency. Former CPM MLA S Rajendran, who joined the BJP, will be fielded from Devikulam.