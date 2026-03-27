An evening to listen within

What if the body already holds the answers to everything one seeks?

That’s the starting point of ‘The Body Knows: Ancient Rituals & Contemporary Technology’, an offbeat evening happening at 6pm on Friday at Alliance Française de Trivandrum. Led by French artist Claire Le Michel, the event resists easy labels: it is not a talk, not exactly a workshop, and definitely not a performance in the traditional sense.

Instead, it moves in parts beginning with conversation and gradually becoming a shared, collective experience.

Claire, a writer and performing artist trained in theatre, dance, and voice, has spent over two decades exploring the relationship between physical awareness and emotional clarity. Her work circles around one idea: the body is not just something we carry, it’s something we can listen to.

“The body can be a compass,” says Claire Le Michel. “It is a source of instinct, balance, and insight. But accessing that intelligence is less about theory and more about experience.”

The evening begins with a short introduction, where Claire speaks about her practice and the connection between body, awareness, and the choices we make in life. From there, the format opens up into a conversation - participants can ask questions or share their own thoughts.

The session then moves into a guided collective ritual. “There is no fixed script or step-by-step instruction. Participants are invited to sit together, listen, and engage at their own pace. The ritual includes elements like water, along with voice and sound, with singing creating a sense of resonance. Some may choose to move, others may remain still. The idea is not to ‘do it right’, but to respond naturally. It’s an invitation to listen, to feel, and to allow something to emerge,” Claire explains.