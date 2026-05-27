Home dept not under Chennithala’s control, but Satheesan’s: SFI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protesting against police action against SFI members amid the SFI-KSU fight at Palayam, the organisation’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee staged a march to the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The march, which began from the University College, ended before the Secretariat, where police used water cannons against the protestors five times. The members, who later staged a sit-in protest, raised sharp criticism against the UDF government.

Inaugurating the march, SFI state secretary Sanjeev P S said that KSU workers are under the shadow of Kerala Police. “Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said there were no one-sided attacks on Monday, yet here we stand all injured. This suggests that the home department is not really under his control but under V D Satheesan,” he said.

The march was also attended by SFI state president Sivaprasad, who said that none of the SFI members had police benefits when the LDF was ruling for the last 10 years. Criticising the police action, former minister and CPM leader V Sivankutty said on Tuesday that the police explicitly supported the KSU attackers.

“The bizarre fact is, despite SFI members being attacked, cases were taken against them, thereby creating an impression that SFI is unleashing violence here,” he said.