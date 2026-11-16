Manaveeyam Veedhi row: Protestors gherao corporation secretary; arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over denial of permission for cultural programmes at Manaveeyam Veedhi spilled over to the Corporation office on Monday, with dramatic scenes unfolding as representatives of cultural groups who gheraoed the Corporation Secretary. Police later forcibly removed and arrested by the police.

The protesters, had come to meet the Secretary at Corporation office to seek an explanation for the denial of permission for a musical evening by singer Pushpavathy.

They staged a protest inside the office after their demands were not met. The situation escalated when members of the cultural groups gheraoed the Secretary, prompting the police to intervene.

Police personnel reached the spot and forcibly removed the protesters from the office. However, the agitation continued outside the Corporation office, where the protesters raised slogans alleging political discrimination.

The police later forcibly dispersed the demonstrators and arrested them. Noted theatre artist Raghuthaman and poet Vinod Vaisakhi were among those who participated in the protest.

The agitation follows the Corporation's last-minute denial of permission for Pushpavathy's musical evening, organised as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of Manaveeyam Veedhi.

Despite the the application being processed through the official channels and reaching Mayor V V Rajesh office, the organisers had alleged that he withheld approval.

The organisers have alleged that the Corporation is applying different standards for cultural programmes and commercial events, pointing out that permission is being granted for commercial expos while cultural initiatives are being denied access to the public space.

As part of the protests 18 different outfits including Manaveeyam Therukkoottam and Collective for Democracy, had jointly organised an event ‘Let the Streets Sing’ at Manaveeyam on Sunday. Hundreds of people from cultural and political sectors of the capital city took part in the protest gathering on Sunday.

The Mayor however maintained that the corporation has acted as per norms only.

The Manaveeyam Veedhi Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee had planned a year-long series of cultural programmes, with events scheduled for the second Saturday of every month.

The series was inaugurated on October 22 in the presence of CPM general secretary MA Baby and actor Rima Kallingal.