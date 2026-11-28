THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after severe waterlogging hit the capital, the CPM has come out against the BJP-led city corporation, alleging lapses in pre-monsoon cleaning activities. Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, former minister V Sivankutty said that mayor V V Rajesh has failed to address the issues faced by the residents of the city.

He said that the sanitation and pre-monsoon cleaning activities carried out by the corporation were inadequate and that the recent drinking water shortage in the city indicated lapses in governance.

“Usually, the district collector convenes a meeting of elected representatives and the officials to plan and execute the pre-monsoon cleaning activities. However, no such meeting was held this year. Vanchiyoor, Kizhakkekotta, Thampanoor and other areas were severely affected by waterlogging.

Even the court proceedings were suspended on Thursday. This is the result of the lapses in the pre-monsoon cleaning activities,” Sivankutty said. He also alleged that the corporation did not allocate funds to the divisions for cleaning drains.

CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy said, “The previous LDF council had initiated several projects to clean the Amayizhanchan canal and Karamana lake after the death of a sanitation worker. However, since the BJP came to power, the garbage near the railway has not been cleaned.”

“The BJP is not intervening to resolve the issue,” he added.

The party leadership has also announced several protests and satyagrahas in front of the corporation office.