THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after severe waterlogging hit the capital, the CPM has come out against the BJP-led city corporation, alleging lapses in pre-monsoon cleaning activities. Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, former minister V Sivankutty said that mayor V V Rajesh has failed to address the issues faced by the residents of the city.
He said that the sanitation and pre-monsoon cleaning activities carried out by the corporation were inadequate and that the recent drinking water shortage in the city indicated lapses in governance.
“Usually, the district collector convenes a meeting of elected representatives and the officials to plan and execute the pre-monsoon cleaning activities. However, no such meeting was held this year. Vanchiyoor, Kizhakkekotta, Thampanoor and other areas were severely affected by waterlogging.
Even the court proceedings were suspended on Thursday. This is the result of the lapses in the pre-monsoon cleaning activities,” Sivankutty said. He also alleged that the corporation did not allocate funds to the divisions for cleaning drains.
CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy said, “The previous LDF council had initiated several projects to clean the Amayizhanchan canal and Karamana lake after the death of a sanitation worker. However, since the BJP came to power, the garbage near the railway has not been cleaned.”
“The BJP is not intervening to resolve the issue,” he added.
The party leadership has also announced several protests and satyagrahas in front of the corporation office.
Mayor blames ‘Inadequate drains’ in city
Responding to the allegations, the mayor said that the unusual rain pattern caused damage in the city. “The corporation workers and police have worked together to resolve the issue. We held a review meeting. If there are any lapses in the execution of the work, we will take action,” Rajesh said.
He also criticised previous councils for the lack of planning to address persistent waterlogging. “There is a history of waterlogging in Thiruvananthapuram. The drains do not have the adequate width and capacity to deal with this issue,” the mayor said.
“The corporation workers have completed the cleaning work. However, the important roads in the city are owned and managed by the KRFB, PWD, and Smart City. The desilting work should be carried out by these departments,” he added.
However, former mayor V K Prashanth said the corporation had prepared and implemented disaster management projects in 2015. “There are times we experienced 220 mm of rain and still managed the waterlogging. The cleaning work was largely carried out by the corporation, with the support of other departments,” he said.