THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction activities initiated as part of the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station encroaching on a portion of the Amayizhanchan Canal near the tunnel has come under scrutiny following the recent flooding at Thampanoor.

The Irrigation Department and the UDF have come out strongly against the ongoing construction activities alleging that the width of the Amayizhanchan canal has been narrowed by nearly half, obstructing the flow of rainwater and aggravating waterlogging in the area during the recent intense rains. The UDF has announced plans to launch a protest against the Railways. The issue was raised at a meeting convened by the Mayor to review the recent flooding. The officials of the Railways and representatives of the company executing the project attended the meeting.

Thampanoor councillor Harikumar alleged that the Railways had narrowed an existing canal near a new railway building under construction by placing an iron plate inside the drain and filling the space with soil.

“We have seen this directly. Near the new railway building, the Railways have placed an iron plate inside the drain and filled the remaining space with soil, effectively narrowing the channel. This has significantly reduced the canal’s capacity, with the diameter of the drain along the channel shrinking to nearly half. They don’t understand the ground reality. The Railways appears to believe that train operations are the only priority, even if people are forced to wade through water. We have taken this up with the Mayor and a site inspection will be held next week,” said Harikumar.

He said that the UDF will stage a protest in front of the Railways demanding to replace the narrow drainage pipe with a larger one to restore the channel’s capacity.