THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction activities initiated as part of the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station encroaching on a portion of the Amayizhanchan Canal near the tunnel has come under scrutiny following the recent flooding at Thampanoor.
The Irrigation Department and the UDF have come out strongly against the ongoing construction activities alleging that the width of the Amayizhanchan canal has been narrowed by nearly half, obstructing the flow of rainwater and aggravating waterlogging in the area during the recent intense rains. The UDF has announced plans to launch a protest against the Railways. The issue was raised at a meeting convened by the Mayor to review the recent flooding. The officials of the Railways and representatives of the company executing the project attended the meeting.
Thampanoor councillor Harikumar alleged that the Railways had narrowed an existing canal near a new railway building under construction by placing an iron plate inside the drain and filling the space with soil.
“We have seen this directly. Near the new railway building, the Railways have placed an iron plate inside the drain and filled the remaining space with soil, effectively narrowing the channel. This has significantly reduced the canal’s capacity, with the diameter of the drain along the channel shrinking to nearly half. They don’t understand the ground reality. The Railways appears to believe that train operations are the only priority, even if people are forced to wade through water. We have taken this up with the Mayor and a site inspection will be held next week,” said Harikumar.
He said that the UDF will stage a protest in front of the Railways demanding to replace the narrow drainage pipe with a larger one to restore the channel’s capacity.
“We are planning to organise a protest involving residents associations and party workers. We are also checking the availability of MP Shashi Tharoor to participate in the programme.
The drainage issue cannot be allowed to continue while the public bears the consequences of construction decisions,” he said. The Irrigation Department, the custodian of the Amayizhanchan canal, has also raised concerns. As an alternative, the department has proposed a long-term solution involving the use of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) technology to lay a parallel underground pipeline within the Railways compound.
“This would allow diversion of water during maintenance, enabling faster and more efficient cleaning. We have been raising this issue since the railways launched the construction work over the canal. The work was launched without getting a no-objection certificate from the department,” alleged a senior official of the Irrigation Department. The official said that the installation of screens across channels within railway premises to prevent solid waste from entering them aggravated the recent flooding.
“These screens are clogged with plastic and other debris during heavy rainfall, restricting the flow of stormwater,” the official added.
The department has demanded a comprehensive maintenance plan for the canal portion passing through railway property. “Railways should present a clear plan for the future maintenance of drainage infrastructure affected by their works,” the official added. Mayor V V Rajesh told TNIE that a joint inspection will be held at the site immediately.
“We had a meeting today with the railway authorities and there are temporary projections and sheets placed along the canal. They assured us that these structures will be removed and the canal width will be reinstated. But we cannot afford to overlook any obstructions or reductions in the carrying capacity of the canal. We will intervene and ensure that the flooding problem is resolved,” he said.