Kerala plans ‘techno mentors’ to tap senior citizens’ expertise for MSMEs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Retired teachers and experts from various fields will be appointed as ‘techno mentors’ for startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the state government’s plans to harness the experience and expertise of senior citizens for the state’s development.
The initiative is among a slew of measures being rolled out by the newly constituted Department for Welfare of Senior Citizens, with the government seeking to move beyond welfare-oriented interventions and make the elderly active contributors to society and the economy.
Under the proposed programme, retired professionals will mentor young entrepreneurs and new enterprises, enabling them to draw on their knowledge and experience. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who holds charge of the department, said the initiatives were being framed under the concept of a ‘silver economy’, aimed at utilising the skills and experience of senior citizens for the state’s progress.
The government will also conduct a state-wide survey to collect details of senior citizens and prepare a digital registry. A separate ‘Vulnerability Registry’ will identify elderly persons who require special attention and care, he said while inaugurating the state-level International Day of Older Persons celebrations organised by the state government here on Thursday.
A governing council chaired by the chief minister will coordinate welfare and development initiatives for senior citizens, while a technical advisory committee comprising experts will study international models and recommend further measures.
A dedicated directorate and district-level senior citizens’ cells will also be made operational soon. “The state plans to establish a dedicated caregiver workforce based on models followed in Germany, Australia and the UK. Caregiver courses will be introduced in medical institutions from the next academic year,” the chief minister said.
The government will work with local self-government institutions and palliative care systems to ensure regular care and follow-up for elderly persons who are isolated.
A neighbourhood support network on the lines of Kudumbashree will also be established. A 24-hour senior citizens’ helpline and the Dementia-Friendly Kerala project are among proposed initiatives. The government also plans to ensure priority for senior citizens in government offices and hospitals.
Kerala’s Elderly Policy Push
Retired experts to mentor startups and MSMEs
Statewide survey to create digital elderly registry
Vulnerability registry to identify those needing care
Caregiver workforce and courses planned across Kerala
Helpline, neighbourhood support network proposed