Kerala plans ‘techno mentors’ to tap senior citizens’ expertise for MSMEs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Retired teachers and experts from various fields will be appointed as ‘techno mentors’ for startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the state government’s plans to harness the experience and expertise of senior citizens for the state’s development.

The initiative is among a slew of measures being rolled out by the newly constituted Department for Welfare of Senior Citizens, with the government seeking to move beyond welfare-oriented interventions and make the elderly active contributors to society and the economy.

Under the proposed programme, retired professionals will mentor young entrepreneurs and new enterprises, enabling them to draw on their knowledge and experience. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who holds charge of the department, said the initiatives were being framed under the concept of a ‘silver economy’, aimed at utilising the skills and experience of senior citizens for the state’s progress.

The government will also conduct a state-wide survey to collect details of senior citizens and prepare a digital registry. A separate ‘Vulnerability Registry’ will identify elderly persons who require special attention and care, he said while inaugurating the state-level International Day of Older Persons celebrations organised by the state government here on Thursday.