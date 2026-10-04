BJP councillor R Sreelekha to continue in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, says Mayor V V Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after BJP leader R Sreelekha's WhatsApp message and resignation letter put the BJP-led corporation administration in a difficult position, Mayor V V Rajesh on Sunday confirmed that the Sasthamangalam councillor would continue.

Speaking to the media, he said Sreelekha has only sought special arrangements. "There are some difficulties in going ahead with the development activities in the division. She has some health issues as well. We had met her and discussed the issues. She will continue as the councillor, and the corporation will function smoothly," Rajesh said.

In a Facebook post after visiting Sreelekha in hospital, party state general secretary Suresh said she has been unwell for the past few days. "Due to her ill health, she had concerns over whether she would be able to properly discharge her responsibilities as a people's representative. She only brought this to the attention of those concerned. Unfortunately it became a subject of media discussion," he said.

Sreelekha had earlier submitted her resignation letter to corporation Mayor V V Rajesh on 30 September. On Saturday, she announced the same in a WhatsApp group comprising people of her ward.

Suresh hit out at those predicting the fall of the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram corporation council. "Some have started daydreaming that the BJP's rule in the corporation will collapse now. They can forget it," he said.

Suresh said Sreelekha had remained committed to the party ever since she joined it. The former DGP had done excellent work as state vice-president. "Sreelekha always fought against corruption and has no illegal earnings. She serves the people of her ward using her own pension money. She is not a traditional politician," he said. State vice-president K Soman accompanied Suresh to the hospital. BJP district president Karamana Jayan and Mayor V V Rajesh also visited Sreelekha.