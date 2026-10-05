Police-SFI clashes still ongoing in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the police-SFI clashes continued in the state capital in the aftermath of Wednesday’s violence at the Kerala University hostel, the Cantonment police on Sunday raided SFI district secretary Nandan’s residence. The development happened in the morning following a DYFI march to the police station against Circle Inspector Satish Kumar.

“Given the recent developments, including the threats issued against Nandan by SI G Gokul, DYFI organised a protest march to the CI’s residence. The raid was in retaliation against the march,” alleged Vijay Vimal, the Thiruvananthapuram SFI district president.

“We still don’t know why the police are targeting Nandan. He was neither part of the issues and violence on Wednesday nor did the police register an FIR against him,” he added. The raid, under the leadership of Satish Kumar, was carried out when only Nandan’s mother, Ambily, was present at his residence in Kallumoodu. She alleged that the police threatened the mother-son duo.

“My son has not committed any crime. The police said they would arrest him. He is a leader fighting for the students,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said no one, including elected representatives and police officers, should issue threats.