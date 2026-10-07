Kerala University land survey begins amid row over AKG Centre property

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department on Tuesday began measuring and demarcating Kerala University (KU) land in Palayam following a High Court directive, amid a dispute over whether the property occupied by the AKG Centre should also be included in the exercise.

The AKG Centre property was not measured as part of Tuesday’s exercise. The Thiruvananthapuram tahsildar had earlier clarified that the direction received by the revenue department was to measure KU land and did not specifically direct officials to measure the property occupied by the AKG Centre.

Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar confirmed that only KU land was being surveyed and the AKG Centre property was not part of the exercise. He said the survey was being conducted on the High Court’s directions and the department is expected to submit a report to the court by October 15 on any variation in the extent of university land.

However, KU Syndicate member and Save University Campaign Committee chairman R S Sasikumar, who approached the High Court over the alleged encroachment, contended that the court’s direction to survey the “property forming the subject matter of the writ petition” also covers the land occupied by the AKG Centre. He alleged that CPM leaders had prevented officials from measuring the AKG Centre property,a dding that he would submit an affidavit before the HC regarding the alleged obstruction.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the AKG Centre stands on land backed by all legal documents. He said the property was allotted in 1977 during the tenure of the A K Antony government and that the party would legally face the controversy and court proceedings that have arisen.