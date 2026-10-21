Thousands of children enter into world of letters during Vidyarambham in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping out of a phase of carefree days, thousands of children entered a new world of letters and knowledge through the Vidyarambham proceedings held across various centres in the city.

Ministers, MLAs, academicians and writers led the initiation processes in prominent centres. The usual scenes of children crying out loud were not common, as many were distracted by, or had their eyes on the attractive toys and snacks sold by vendors. They smiled as soon as mobile cameras took their photos while seated on their parents’ laps.

Over 1,800 children were initiated into the world of letters at the Saraswathi Devi Temple at Poojappura by 8.30 am. Close to 70 prominent personalities, including Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, Transport Minister CP John, District Collector Anju KS, State GST Department Special Commissioner Anu Kumari, ex-MP A Sampath, and former minister VS Sivakumar, led the Vidyarambham proceedings.

Temple tantri Nelliyode Vishnu Vasudevan Namboothiri initiated the Vidyarambham here. Along with this, Sangeetha Vidyarambham was also held for children here, led by trainer Mohana Kumar. The ceremony, which began at 5 am, continued at the Saraswathi Mandapam until 8 am, and will proceed at the temple auditorium until 11 am.

At the Karikkakom Devi Temple, renowned personalities including Poet V Madhusoodanan Nair, filmmaker Rajasenan, Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Achuthsankar S, KTU former vice chancellor Rajashree MS, and Kerala University Malayalam professor P Venugopal led the Vidyarambham proceedings of over 500 children.

Close to 200 children stepped into various disciplines at the Thunchan Smarakam at Iranimuttom here. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar and retired IAS officer T Ramachandran Pillai led the Vidyarambham.

While artists Kattoor Narayanapillai and Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar led the Vidyarambham in drawing, trainer Gayathri initiated the dance, and musicians Susheela Devi and Manacaud Gopan led the music disciplines.