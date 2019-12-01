Home Cities Vijayawada

AP government frames guidelines for ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ and ‘Vasathi Deevena’ schemes 

Under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, full fee including tuition, special and examination fee will be reimbursed and money will be directly paid to the colleges on behalf of the students. 

Published: 01st December 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fulfilling yet another assurance he made to the student community, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Saturday said the complete fee reimbursement amount payable to all eligible degree students under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena will be directly paid to the colleges while the amount to be paid under the Jagananna Vasati Deevena will be credited to the accounts of the mother of the children on par with Amma Vodi scheme.

PHOTO STORY: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements

Under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, eligible students will get complete fee reimbursement while the government will provide Rs 10,000 a year ITI students, Rs 15,000 to polytechnic students,  Rs 20,000 for students who study degree and above courses for food and hostel expenses as part of Jagananna Vasati Deevena. The amount, under the Vasati Deevena, will be credited to the account of the students’ mothers in two installments --  one in July and the other in December.

Under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, full fee including tuition, special and examination fee will be reimbursed and money will be directly paid to the colleges on behalf of the students. The State government is implementing the post-matric scholarships scheme, to all eligible students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), the Backward Classes (BC), Kapu and Economically Backward Class (EBC), Minorities and the Differently Abled categories. 

These two schemes are available for all eligible youth pursuing higher education in any college across the State and are going to be applicable from the current financial year itself. To avail these schemes, a minimum of 75 percent attendance is mandatory for the students. Students studying in private universities, deemed universities or those pursuing through distance education and those admitted in management or sports quota are not eligible for these schemes.

The eligibility for getting the scheme, the total family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per annum and the land holding by the family must be less than 25 acres -- both wet and dry lands. Those paying income taxes, students whose parents are government employees or pensioners and owns four wheelers are not eligible for the scheme. However, government gave an exemption for the sanitary workers working in State government and those who run taxis or autos under government-sponsored schemes.

The government has decided to identify the eligible beneficiaries on saturation basis duly checking the eligibility conditions and issue new card for “Jagananna Vidya Devena & Jagananna Vasathi Deevena” schemes through social audit. For the effective implementation of the schemes, the government also constituted two committees one at state level committee and the other a district level committee. 

