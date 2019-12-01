Home Cities Vijayawada

APERC to hold public hearing on true-up charges on Dec 20

The beleaguered Discoms noted that while the actual fixed cost incurred was `389 crore less than the approved quantum, the actual variable cost was `4,651 crore more than the approved.

Published: 01st December 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Andhra Pradesh High Court stayed the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (APERC) notice to hold a public hearing on December 7 with stakeholders, including power generators, on Discoms’ petition seeking revision of renewable tariff payable to wind and solar power developers, the regulator has scheduled another public hearing for determination of true-up for Retail Supply Business on December 20. 

The APERC will also hold another public hearing on the same day on a petition filed by a solar power generator alleging ‘unlawful and arbitrary curtailment’ of generation by the power utilities.In their petition, APSPDCL and APEPDCL stated that the total true-up charges incurred by them in 2018-19 were `4,341.95 crore because of power purchase variation costs.

The beleaguered Discoms noted that while the actual fixed cost incurred was `389 crore less than the approved quantum, the actual variable cost was `4,651 crore more than the approved. So, they contended, while the total approved cost was `26,785 crore, the actual expenditure made by them stood at `31,097 crore (including `50 crore ‘other cost’). The final true-up charges considering the expense true-up and revenue true-up is `4,341.95 crore, they stated. 

In this context, the Discoms urged the commission to take into consideration the carrying (forward) charge that they would incur until approval and pleaded “to approve the total true-up required for 2018-19 pertaining to Retail Supply Business.” 

Commission to take views of  stakeholders on  Discoms’ plea

If the Discoms’ plea is accepted by the commission, the additional charges will be collected from consumers concerned. It maybe noted that the Discoms have been facing severe financial burden due to the purchase of power at a high cost and the State government has initiated steps to bring down the same.
Meanwhile, the APERC is also scheduled to take views/suggestions and objections from stakeholders on the petition filed by SBG Cleantech Projectco Pvt Ltd seeking directions to the respondents — Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, APTRANSCO, AP State Load Dispatch Centre, APEPDCL and NTPC — to implement the ‘must-run’ status accorded to its solar project in letter and spirit. The petitioner also pleaded the commission to issue an order to the respondents to refrain from ‘illegally curtailing’ the solar energy generated therefrom, and compensate the petitioner for the ‘unlawful and arbitrary curtailment’ of generation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp