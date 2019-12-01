Convoy attack: TDP files plaint with principal secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Slamming the State police for giving permission to stage protests during the Amaravati visit of Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, who is under Z+ security cover, TDP state president K Kala Venkata Rao on Saturday lodged a complaint with Principal Secretary (Home Department) seeking an inquiry into the attack on the TDP chief’s convoy allegedly by YSRC activists.

Mentioning that Naidu is under Z+ security cover as he is facing severe threat from extremists, terrorists, fundamentalists, red sander smugglers and anti-social elements, Kala, in the complaint, said during Naidu’s Amaravati visit, around 100 YSRC activists gathered at the Seed Access road, raised slogans against Naidu, displayed placards and some of them pelted stones and chappals on the bus in which Naidu and other leaders were travelling with an intention to harm them.

“Though the tour programme was communicated to the local police well in advance for arranging necessary security arrangements, it is reported that Thullur sub divisional police officer Srinivasa Reddy has given permission for the YSRC activists to stage protests. The SDPO is supposed to provide necessary barricading arrangements to control activists for the smooth passage of Naidu’s convoy. It indicated that the police officers intentionally allowed the YSRC activists to attack Naidu’s convoy,’’ Kala alleged.

He also found fault with the statement issued by the DGP after the incident that the person who pelted stones was a small realtor and the person who threw chappal was a farmer and these two resorted to the act as they dissatisfied with the actions of the former Chief Minister.The TDP leader appealed to the Principal Secretary (Home) to order an inquiry into the incidents and take suitable action against the “erring” officials.