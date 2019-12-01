Home Cities Vijayawada

Plastic ban: VMC collects Rs 20 lakh penalty in 6 months

No collection in June, July; fine raised to deter repeat offenders

Published: 01st December 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has collected nearly Rs 20 lakh (`19,17,945) from May to November this year, by imposing fines on shops violating the ban on single-use plastic.However, no fine was collected in the months of June and July. Speaking to TNIE, VMC assistant medical health officer (AMHO) Madhusudan Prasad said, “During our raids, the shopkeepers started demanding written orders which we did not have in the initial days (in May). So we had to stop the raids till the ban was officially introduced in the gazette.” 

Surprisingly, trade licenses of none of the shopkeepers’ were cancelled, despite violating the orders from time to tim “The commissioner told us not to cancel trade licences as our aim is to inculcate discipline and not take away anyone’s mode of income. To this end, we increased the fine amount from `50,000 to `1 lakh for repeat offenders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the corporation has cancelled trade licenses of five shops for violating environment regulations, as per the directions given by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). Hosanna Motorbike Service Centre, K Bosu Babu Paper Print Manufactures, Padmavati Ladies, Associated Auto Service Pvt Ltd and Bhavani Footwear feature in the list. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic ban
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp