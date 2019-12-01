Section 144 imposed in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police has imposed Section 144 (2) for 46 days from December 1 to January 15, 2020. City police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao gave directions on Saturday to all station house officers (SHOs) to implement Section 144 (2) and ensure no agitation or demonstration takes place without prior intimation to the police.

According to the commissioner’s directions, unlawful assembly of a group of five or more people and those armed with any sort of weapons such as sticks and stones will be taken into custody.The police also said resorting to any sort of protests will be considered as public nuisance and protesters will be arrested under a non-bailable offense.