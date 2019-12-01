Vet rape and murder: Students demand death penalty to culprits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 200 students of SRR & CVR Government Degree College conducted a rally, on Saturday, demanding capital punishment to the accused in the rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor.“It is shameful that even after 75 years of Independence, our country is still not safe for women. The criminals should be hanged in full public view.

Though we have stricter laws after the 2012 rape case, there is no drastic reduction in the number of crimes against women. We need laws that instill fear in the minds of such men, amd make them think a thousand times before laying eyes on women,” said one of the student protestors.In another rally conducted by Vibrants of Kalam and students of Sarada College, similar demands were made. “How many more crimes are needed for the government to strengthen laws and strictly implement them?” asked co-ordinator Srilalitha.