Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh ready to roll out Amma Vodi scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district officials are making arrangements for the Nadu Nedu programme as well as implementation of the Amma Vodi scheme. Under Nadu-Nedu, a school transformation programme, around 1,072 schools from across the district have been shortlisted.

The schools have been selected based on the condition of their buildings and priority has been given to those in dilapidated condition.

Meanwhile for Amma Vodi scheme, around 6,22,543 students from both private and government schools have been identified and their details have been uploaded on the scheme’s web portal as per the State government’s instructions.

Around 1,15,074 Intermediate students are eligible for the scheme out of which the details of 85,756 have been uploaded. Details of the rest are likely to be uploaded by the first week of December. "The names of all candidates eligible for the Amma Vodi scheme have been included in the candidate list," Collector A Md Imtiaz said.