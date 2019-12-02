Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada fruit vendor dies after immolating self

The deceased, P Appa Rao, had reportedly tried to kill his wife in the same manner on Saturday evening.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old man committed suicide by setting himself ablaze on Sunday early hours. Before killing self, he had reportedly tried to kill his wife in the same manner on Saturday evening. The incident happened in Vambay Colony under Nunna police station limits and the deceased was identified as P Appa Rao, a fruit vendor at the Kedareswara Rao fruit market.

According to the Nunna police, Appa Rao was married to Lakshmi (35) and the couple resided in a rented house in the colony. Lakshmi used to work in a nearby company. His family members told the police that Appa Rao used to quarrel with Lakshmi over personal differences and had even suspicions of her having an extramarital affair.

“On Saturday, Appa Rao indulged in a quarrel with his wife and left home. He returned at 8 pm with petrol and tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire. She was rescued by neighbours. They left after counselling Appa Rao. Reportedly, ashamed of the act, he committed suicide in the morning,” said police. A case of suicidal death has been filed and detailed investigation is underway.

