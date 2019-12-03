13 patients recieve 'Aasara' cheques at Vijayawada Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments, Vellampalli Srinivas took part in the distribution of cheques for post operative allowance to 13 patients at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital on Monday.

Patients who undergo surgeries and require further tests will receive post operative allowance of Rs 225 per day and not exceeding Rs 5,000 per month under YSR Aarogya Aasara scheme. As many as 836 procedures under 26 specialities have been listed.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, "This initiative will benefit poor families who have to stay at home after undergoing treatment and lose their means of livelihood. In order to help those people, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy brought this initiative. From now on, no patient has to risk their life by going to work without recovery."

"The government will pay Rs 225 per day to every patient who undergoes surgery through Aarogyasri. Soon, we will also provide transportation charges to the patients so that they can commute from the hospital to their homes. Every year, the State government will spend around Rs 300 crore on this scheme," he said.

Post operative allowance will be directly credited to the bank account of the eligible patients within 48 hours of discharge from the hospitals. In case of failures in bank transactions, a cheque will be issued within 72 hours to the affected patients, from the time of transaction failure through village or ward secretariat volunteers.